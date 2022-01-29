Australian Open schedule: Start time for men’s finals between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up on Sunday morning with the men’s final in Melbourne. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev will face off against No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal. The men’s final gets underway early Sunday morning, with the match starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the match live and then the network will re-air it during the day on Sunday. ESPN2 will re-air the match at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and ESPNews will air it a third time at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Medvedev is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -200. He was one Grand Slam title under his belt, having won the US Open this past September. He reached the final match of last year’s Australian Open before losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. If Medvedev beats Nadal, he will take over the ATP’s No. 1 ranking.

Nadal is installed at +155 to win what would be a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the men’s singles record with 20, although he has only won the Australian Open once in his career. He beat Federer in five sets in the 2009 final.

Nadal holds the series edge between these two, with a 3-1 record. However, Medvedev won their last match, claiming a three-set semifinal victory at the Nitto ATP Finals. That was an indoor hard court match and all four matches have been on hard court.