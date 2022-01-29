 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Sunday, January 30

The Australian Open men’s tournament wraps up overnight early Sunday morning. We break down who is playing in the men’s final and how to watch on ESPN.

In this composite image a comparison has been made between Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up on Sunday morning when the men’s final takes place. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 6 Rafael Nadal in Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev is a -200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Nadal is a +155 underdog. Nadal is 3-1 in the pair’s four career matches.

The time difference in Melbourne means the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in America. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Saturday morning. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air the final at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and 6 p.m. ET Sunday evening.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

