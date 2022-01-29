Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Sunday, January 30

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up on Sunday morning when the men’s final takes place. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 6 Rafael Nadal in Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev is a -200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Nadal is a +155 underdog. Nadal is 3-1 in the pair’s four career matches.

The time difference in Melbourne means the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in America. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Saturday morning. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air the final at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and 6 p.m. ET Sunday evening.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.