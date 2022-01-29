Trevor Keels: Status of Duke guard for game against Louisville on Saturday

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will head on the road for a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals, and they could be without Trevor Keels, who is their third-leading scorer. He has been out with a calf injury since January 18th.

Keels was forced to miss Duke’s last four games, and they’ve gone 3-1 in that span with their lone loss coming by one point in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles. The Blue Devils won four of their last five games, including a two-point home victory over Clemson Tigers their last time out on Tuesday night.

Keely is averaging 11.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

This will be Louisville’s first game in the post-Chris Mack era. Mike Pegues will be the head coach on an interim basis.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blue Devils are listed as a 6.5-point favorite. The line opened with Duke as a 9-point favorite. The total sits at 140.5.