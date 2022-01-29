Darius Days: Status of LSU forward for game against TCU on Saturday

The No. 19 LSU Tigers ended a three-game losing streak earlier this week as they return to the court on Saturday afternoon, and they could be without their second-leading scorer Darius Days. They will take the floor for a road matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Days did not take the floor in LSU’s 70-64 home win over the Texas A&M Aggies with an ankle injury on Wednesday night. He is averaging 13.1 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounding with 7.3 boards per game.

LSU has also been without their starting point guard Xavier Pinson since January 8th with an injury to his knee, and he could be held out of another matchup.

TCU lost two of their last three games, and they’re coming off a 73-50 home loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 2.5-point favorite. The line opened with LSU as a 3-point favorite. The total sits at 125.5.