Xavier Pinson: Status of LSU guard for game against TCU on Saturday

The No. 19 LSU Tigers are struggling with injuries, and they could continue to be without point guard Xavier Pinson on Saturday afternoon. They will head on the road for a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Pinson has been out with an injury to his knee, and he has been out since January 8th. Pinson is in danger of missing his sixth consecutive game, and he is the team’s third-leading scorer with 10.9 points. He is the team leader with 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

LSU defeated the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this week to snap a three-game losing streak, and the loss of Pinson has clearly been an issue for the Tigers offense.

Darius Days is the team’s second-leading scorer, and he’s questionable to take the floor with an ankle injury, so LSU is dealing with plenty of injuries to key players at this point of the season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 2.5-point favorite. The line opened with LSU as a 3-point favorite. The total sits at 125.5.