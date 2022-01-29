Azuolas Tubelis: Status of Arizona forward for game against Arizona State on Saturday

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats are coming off their first Pac-12 loss of the season, and they could be without their second-leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis in a home matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Tubelis sat out of last weekend’s game against the California Golden Bears, and he was clearly limited with an ankle injury in the UCLA Bruins 75-59 road loss on Tuesday night. He played just 15 minutes and knocked down 3-of-7 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds with two assists and a steal in a loss as Arizona’s five-game winning streak ended.

On the season, Tubelis averages 14.7 points and 6.1 points per game.

Arizona State is looking to avoid their third consecutive loss, and they’ve lost five of their last six games.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 21.5-point favorite. The line opened with Arizona as a 21-point favorite. The total sits at 146.5.