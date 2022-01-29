James Akinjo: Status of Baylor guard for game against Alabama on Saturday

The Baylor Bears head into a massive Big 12/SEC challenge showdown Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide with James Akinjo’s status being the primary focus for the defending national champions. The Bears guard is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this season and played through a tailbone injury in his last game against Oklahoma. He went for 30 minutes in that game, going 1-6 from the floor to finish with two points. Akinjo also added four assists and four steals in the win.

According to John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald, Akinjo practiced Thursday ahead of the game. Per head coach Scott Drew, he was moving around well in that practice. Baylor has enough guards to allow Akinjo some time to rest, but it looks like he is on track to play barring any setbacks. Tailbone injuries are tough, so Akinjo will likely get a questionable tag ahead of the Alabama game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 3.5-point favorite. The line opened with Baylor as a 2-point favorite. The total sits at 150.5.