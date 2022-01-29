Status of Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo for Illinois game against Northwestern on Saturday

The Illinois Fighting Illini pulled off an impressive victory against the Michigan State Spartans on the road in their last game despite missing their two best players. Center Kofi Cockburn and guard Andre Curbelo sat out against the Spartans due to concussion protocols and COVID protocols, respectively. Will the duo be available Saturday for Illinois’ game against the Northwestern Wildcats?

According to Scott Richey of the News-Gazette, Cockburn remains in concussion protocols and Curbelo in COVID protocols. Both players are likely to be designated as questionable, although Curbelo is probably out for sure. Cockburn can be cleared at any moment, so he’s the one to watch ahead of this contest. If both players cannot go, the Illini will rely on Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Illini are listed as a 3-point favorite, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 139.5.