TyTy Washington: Status of Kentucky guard for game against Kansas on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats go into Saturday’s heavily anticipated contest against the Kansas Jayhawks potentially shorthanded with guard TyTy Washington still dealing with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the team’s contest against Auburn and missed the game against Mississippi State. Washington is a key piece of this Kentucky rotation, averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

John Calipari said Washington did not practice Thursday, along with Daimion Collins and Jacob Toppin. The Wildcats could be dealing with some significant absences in what is another banner game for the team. Washington likely takes a questionable tag into the contest but doesn’t appear to have made much progress. It’ll be surprising to see him out there Saturday against the Jayhawks.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 5-point underdog. The line opened with Kentucky as a 5-point underdog. The total sits at 152.