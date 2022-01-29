Johnny Juzang: Status of UCLA guard for game against Stanford on Saturday

The UCLA Bruins were able to dominate the California Golden Bears without star guard Johnny Juzang and now hope to repeat that feat against the Stanford Cardinal Saturday. Juzang is in COVID-19 protocols and is not going to suit up, per head coach Mick Cronin. Cronin believes Juzang is going to be out for a while.

The star of last year’s NCAA Tournament, Juzang has picked up right where he left off with 18.1 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting. Coming back to school has been the right decision so far as Juzang has the Bruins at the top of the Pac-12 and in the national conversation. This stretch without him might actually be a blessing in disguise for the team, as it will help other players step up and gain confidence. That experience will help in any games where Juzang struggles.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 13-point favorite. The line opened with UCLA as a 13-point favorite. The total sits at 137.