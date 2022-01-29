What was the order of entry for the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble? Who eliminated who?

The 2022 Royal Rumble arrived on Saturday and the big event from the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis officially kicks us off on the road to Wrestlemania.

The show, of course, is highlighted by the two 30-person over-top-rope battle royals for both the men and women. A good mix of current, superstars, returning legends, and a few surprises enter the fray with the goal of booking their ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania.

On the men’s side, a good chunk of the field will be comprised of superstars from both Raw and Smackdown. The most noticeable entrant heading in is actor/stuntman Johnny Knoxville, who entered himself into the Rumble as part of his press tour for Jackass Forever hitting movie theaters in February. He became the first celebrity to officially enter the Royal Rumble since Drew Carey did it in 2001.

As for the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match itself, here is the order of entrants and who eliminated them: