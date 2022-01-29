What time does Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez start on Saturday, January 29th?

We get a fun junior lightweight title out on ESPN+ Saturday evening. Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in a ten-round WBC title eliminator bout. The card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and main event ringwalks are scheduled for just after midnight.

Conceicao and Martinez are both fighting their 18th career bouts but are at different stages in their career. Conceicao’s last bout was against Valdez but had its share of shady dealings. Conceicao lost a unanimous decision for his first career loss, but Valdez tested positive for a banned stimulant prior to the fight. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission went by WADA guidelines rather than VADA, which only prohibits in-competition stimulants, not pre-competition stimulants.

Martinez is undefeated and taking a notable step up in the division. His most recent bout was last May when he beat Juan Carlos Burgos via unanimous decision. Martinez is a -135 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez