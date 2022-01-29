What time will Ilunga Junior Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu fight start on Saturday, January 29th?

Saturday evening brings a busy night of title fights at Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Don King Productions is putting on a card topped by a cruiserweight title bout between Ilunga Junior Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu. The card also includes a WBA heavyweight bout and three NABA title belts.

Makabu is a slim favorite over Mchunu at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -140 to win. This is the second time the two have fought. Makabu knocked out Mchunu in the 11th round of a 2015 cruiserweight eliminator bout. Makabu subsequently suffered his second career loss in a title fight against Tony Bellew.

This is a bigger fight as Makabu has been connected to Canelo Alvarez in recent months. The two have been connected for a 2022 bout but it’s unclear if it will happen. In the meantime, if Makabu beats Mchunu once again, he at least keeps the dream alive of the kind of big pay bout he could get against Canelo.

Full Card for Makabu vs. Mchunu