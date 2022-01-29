Full undercard for Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez super featherweight fight

The junior lightweight division is in the spotlight Saturday evening with a world title eliminator at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off looking to secure a shot against Oscar Valdez.

Conceicao comes into the fight with a 16-1 record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Valdez in September. He could work his way back into a title fight after Valdez tested positive for a banned stimulant prior to the fight. Meanwhile, Martinez is 17-0 and taking a step up in the junior lightweight division. His most recent bout was last May when he beat Juan Carlos Burgos via unanimous decision. Martinez is a -135 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The event is set to air on ESPN and ESPN+, where you can watch the full card using either WatchESPN on their website or the ESPN app. The middleweight bout between Nico Ali Walsh and Jeremiah Yeager sees Walsh installed as a -3000 favorite.

Full Card for Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez