Full undercard for Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu cruiserweight title fight

Watch out, boxing fans. Warren, Ohio has got a full card airing from the Packard Music Hall with five titles on the line. Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu’s bout for the WBC cruiserweight title will headline the event, kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET and airing on Fite TV. Makabu is a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Mchunu is +115 to win.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 11 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard. However, if you’re gunning for some competitive outings, you might want to tune in for the full card.

Notably, Trevor Bryan is putting his WBA heavyweight title on the line. Oleksandr Usyk is the more recognized WBA “super” champ, but Bryan has claimed the “regular” title. He’s 21-0 and claimed the title with a TKO win over Bermane Stiverne a year ago. Bryan is a -1600 favorite to win.

Full Card for Makabu vs. Mchunu