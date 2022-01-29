Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu will take the ring this week from the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio for a jam-packed card headlined by two title bouts. Makabu will look to defend his WBC cruiserweight title, while Jonathan Guidry challenges Trevor Bryan for the WBA regular heavyweight title.

The main card is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with ring walks for Makabu vs. Mchunu expected at around 11:00 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard. Makabu is the odds favorite to win over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his moneyline odds at -140 to keep his title. Mchunu’s odds to win sit at +115.

Fite TV will broadcast the fight for viewers in the US and UK. Makabu is a -140 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Bryan is -1600.

Full Card for Makabu vs. Mchunu