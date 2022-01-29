 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, January 29th as Ilunga Makabu battles Thabiso Mchunu. Here are all the live stream details you need.

By kate.magdziuk
Russian boxer Alexei Papin (L) and Congolese boxer Ilunga Makabu in their WBC cruiserweight title bout during the Kovalev vs Yarde boxing show at Traktor Ice Arena. Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu will take the ring this week from the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio for a jam-packed card headlined by two title bouts. Makabu will look to defend his WBC cruiserweight title, while Jonathan Guidry challenges Trevor Bryan for the WBA regular heavyweight title.

The main card is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with ring walks for Makabu vs. Mchunu expected at around 11:00 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard. Makabu is the odds favorite to win over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his moneyline odds at -140 to keep his title. Mchunu’s odds to win sit at +115.

Fite TV will broadcast the fight for viewers in the US and UK. Makabu is a -140 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Bryan is -1600.

Full Card for Makabu vs. Mchunu

  • Main event: Ilunga Junior Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title
  • Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan Guidry, for Bryan’s WBA “regular” heavyweight title
  • Johnnie Langston vs. Nick Kisner, NABA cruiserweight title
  • Ahmed Hefny vs. Dacarree Scott, heavyweights
  • Michael Moore vs. Anthony Lenk, NABA middleweight title
  • Cody Wilson vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins, NABA welterweight title

