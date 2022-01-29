What was the order of entry for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble?

The 2022 Royal Rumble arrived on Saturday and the big event from the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis officially kicks us off on the road to Wrestlemania. The full card will air on Peacock.

The show, of course, will be highlighted by the two 30-person over-top-rope battle royals for both the men and women. A good mix of current, superstars, returning legends, and a few surprises are entering the fray with the goal of booking their ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania.

On the women’s side, we get a healthy mix of superstars from Raw and Smackdown on top of returning legends entering the match. Noticeably, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will step through the “forbidden door”, representing a different company while participating in the Rumble.

As for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match itself, here were the order of entrants: