Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez live stream: How to watch junior lightweight title bout via live online stream

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez meet on Saturday atop an ESPN+ card live from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Conceicao and Martinez are fighting a WBC junior lightweight title eliminator bout with the winner hoping for a crack at title holder Oscar Valdez or another junior lightweight champ.

The event is set to air on ESPN and ESPN+, where you can watch the full card using either WatchESPN on their website or the ESPN app. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get going sometime after midnight.

Conceicao dropped his first loss in his most recent fight, losing a unanimous decision to Valdez. The loss was competitive and came after Valdez tested positive for a banned stimulant, which leaves a rematch on the table. Meanwhile, Martinez is 17-0 and taking a step up in competition. He is a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a win would move him into the title picture.

Full Card for Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez