Fred VanVleet, James Harden, De’Aaron Fox headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 29

The NBA slate on Saturday is somewhat lighter than most days with just six games, headlined by the primetime showcase between the Nets and Warriors on ABC. That doesnt’ mean there aren’t some big names on the injury report, which is starting to become more important as the trade deadline and All-Star break draw closer. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the NBA.
NBA Injury Report: January 29
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable
Jonas Valaciunas (illness) questionable
Ingram and Valanciunas both missed Friday’s contest with their respective ailments. If they don’t suit up, fantasy/DFS players can look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes to get more minutes.
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Domantas Sabonis (ankle) questionable
Sabonis played Friday, but let’s see if the Pacers are cautious with his injury and give him the second night of the back-to-back set off.
Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable
Fox is questionable with his ankle issue. It’ll be Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in the featured roles if Fox cannot suit up against the 76ers.
Seth Curry (hip) questionable
Curry has progressed to questionable with his hip injury, signaling he’s close to a return. If he doesn’t come back, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang are strong value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable
Scottie Barnes (wrist) questionable
VanVleet and Barnes have missed time with their injuries. Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will get boosts if both players are out again Saturday.
Jimmy Butler (toe) probable
Kyle Lowry (personal) TBD
Butler played Friday, so he’s likely to take the floor Saturday unless the Heat have another plan. Tyler Herro remains a strong DFS option regardless of Lowry’s status.
Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors
James Harden (hamstring) expected to play
Paul Millsap (personal) OUT
Harden missed Wednesday’s game with the hamstring injury but is expected to be good to go here. Millsap has requested a trade, so that’s why he’s out.
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Nemanja Bjelica (back) questionable
Thompson is likely to play as he doesn’t have a back-to-back coming up. Bjelica, who has gotten more minutes with Draymond Green out, is questionable. Look for Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga to see extended minutes if Bjelica can’t suit up Saturday.