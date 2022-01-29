Fred VanVleet, James Harden, De’Aaron Fox headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 29

The NBA slate on Saturday is somewhat lighter than most days with just six games, headlined by the primetime showcase between the Nets and Warriors on ABC. That doesnt’ mean there aren’t some big names on the injury report, which is starting to become more important as the trade deadline and All-Star break draw closer. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 29

Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable

Jonas Valaciunas (illness) questionable

Ingram and Valanciunas both missed Friday’s contest with their respective ailments. If they don’t suit up, fantasy/DFS players can look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes to get more minutes.

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) questionable

Sabonis played Friday, but let’s see if the Pacers are cautious with his injury and give him the second night of the back-to-back set off.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Fox is questionable with his ankle issue. It’ll be Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in the featured roles if Fox cannot suit up against the 76ers.

Seth Curry (hip) questionable

Curry has progressed to questionable with his hip injury, signaling he’s close to a return. If he doesn’t come back, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang are strong value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

Scottie Barnes (wrist) questionable

VanVleet and Barnes have missed time with their injuries. Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will get boosts if both players are out again Saturday.

Jimmy Butler (toe) probable

Kyle Lowry (personal) TBD

Butler played Friday, so he’s likely to take the floor Saturday unless the Heat have another plan. Tyler Herro remains a strong DFS option regardless of Lowry’s status.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

James Harden (hamstring) expected to play

Paul Millsap (personal) OUT

Harden missed Wednesday’s game with the hamstring injury but is expected to be good to go here. Millsap has requested a trade, so that’s why he’s out.

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Nemanja Bjelica (back) questionable

Thompson is likely to play as he doesn’t have a back-to-back coming up. Bjelica, who has gotten more minutes with Draymond Green out, is questionable. Look for Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga to see extended minutes if Bjelica can’t suit up Saturday.