Report: Cole Anthony commits to 2022 Slam Dunk contest at All-Star Game

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has committed to participating in the Slam Dunk contest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, per Shams Charania. Anthony has been one of the breakout players for Orlando, seeing an expanded role due to injuries in the backcourt.

The second-year player is averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.2 minutes per game with Orlando this season. Despite the presence of Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz at the beginning of the season, Anthony remained a key rotation piece for the Magic. With injuries to both players, the second-year North Carolina guard naturally was the next man up.

The Magic have had several players in the dunk contest previously, with Dwight Howard, Victor Oladipo and Aaron Gordon all taking part in the event. This is Anthony’s chance to showcase his skills in front of the nation. Per basketall-reference.com, the guard has nine dunks so far this season.