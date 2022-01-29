Tim Weah unable to play vs. Canada due to vaccination status

The USMNT will head to Canada to continue CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play, facing off for against its northern neighbors for the top spot in the standings Sunday. USA will be without Tim Weah, who is not considered fully vaccinated by the Canadian standards. U.S. soccer says France, where Weah plays domestically, considers the player to be fully vaccinated. If this sounds confusing, that’s because it is.

Gregg Berhalter confirms Tim Weah did not travel to Canada. Canada did not let him into the country because it doesn't consider him fully vaccinated, even though US Soccer says Weah is considered fully vaccinated where he lives in France. Weah will be available in Minnesota. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) January 29, 2022

Here’s more clarity on Weah’s vaccination status, per Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter said Weah had one vaccine shot, then got Covid while awaiting his second shot. He has recovered. France considers him fully-vaccinated, while Canada does not. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) January 29, 2022

It seems France considers a COVID-19 infection in the same light as a vaccination dose, which Canada clearly does not.

Weah has made five starts for USA in the six World Cup qualifying matches he’s played in. As noted by Grant Wahl, Weah will be available in Minnesota for the team’s qualifying match Wednesday against Honduras. The 21-year striker has not been able to find the back of the net domestically this season, but does have one goal in World Cup qualifying play.

With Weah set to miss the game, look for USMNT to roll with Jordan Morris or Brendan Aaronson in the open forward spot.