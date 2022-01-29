 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tim Weah unable to play vs. Canada due to vaccination status

The striker will not participate in the team’s World Cup qualifier Sunday.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
El Salvador v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Tim Weah of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup qualifying game against El Salvador at Lower.com Field on January 27, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The USMNT will head to Canada to continue CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play, facing off for against its northern neighbors for the top spot in the standings Sunday. USA will be without Tim Weah, who is not considered fully vaccinated by the Canadian standards. U.S. soccer says France, where Weah plays domestically, considers the player to be fully vaccinated. If this sounds confusing, that’s because it is.

Here’s more clarity on Weah’s vaccination status, per Gregg Berhalter.

It seems France considers a COVID-19 infection in the same light as a vaccination dose, which Canada clearly does not.

Weah has made five starts for USA in the six World Cup qualifying matches he’s played in. As noted by Grant Wahl, Weah will be available in Minnesota for the team’s qualifying match Wednesday against Honduras. The 21-year striker has not been able to find the back of the net domestically this season, but does have one goal in World Cup qualifying play.

With Weah set to miss the game, look for USMNT to roll with Jordan Morris or Brendan Aaronson in the open forward spot.

