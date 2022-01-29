How many times have Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev played each other? Who leads?

The Australian Open concludes Sunday morning when No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces off against No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal at Rod Laver Arena. The match gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Medvedev is a -190 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Nadal is a +155 underdog. If Medvedev wins the match, he’ll be able to claim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. If Nadal wins, he’ll become the all-time leader in men’s singles Grand Slam titles, breaking his tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

This is the fifth time Medvedev and Nadal will meet in their careers. Nadal leads the all-time series 3-1. They most recently met in the semifinals of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals in London, which saw Medvedev beat Nadal in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. Prior to that, they met three times in 1990. They met in the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals where Nadal won in three sets in round-robin play, in the US Open finals, where Nadal won in five sets, and in the ATP Masters 1000 Canada finals, where Nadal won in two sets.