Adama Traore joins Barcelona on loan deal with buy option

Adama Traore is finally back at Barcelona. The Spanish winger who spent time with the club to begin his career is back with the Catalan club on loan. Barcelona has an option to buy Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers and according to Fabrizio Romano, the winger already has an agreement in place if Barcelona wants to bring him on permanently.

Official and confirmed. Adama Traoré joins Barcelona from Wolves on loan with buy option around €30m - not mandatory. #FCB



Adama has already agreed a potential five year deal with Barça in case they’ll sign him on a permanent in the summer. pic.twitter.com/veHJ8Wm3Zm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

Barcelona has been trying to add players in attack to complement their midfielders, and Traore fits the bill. He’s a physical specimen who can stress defenders with his speed, although the winger hasn’t found the goal as often as he’d like with Wolves. The Premier League side is currently in 8th place.

Barcelona stands fifth in La Liga, one point behind Atletico Madrid for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. The Spanish giants have tried to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi, and Traore represents a big part of their plans.