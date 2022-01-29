 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adama Traore joins Barcelona on loan deal with buy option

The Spanish club brings the Wolves winger to La Liga.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Brentford, England.
Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Adama Traore is finally back at Barcelona. The Spanish winger who spent time with the club to begin his career is back with the Catalan club on loan. Barcelona has an option to buy Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers and according to Fabrizio Romano, the winger already has an agreement in place if Barcelona wants to bring him on permanently.

Barcelona has been trying to add players in attack to complement their midfielders, and Traore fits the bill. He’s a physical specimen who can stress defenders with his speed, although the winger hasn’t found the goal as often as he’d like with Wolves. The Premier League side is currently in 8th place.

Barcelona stands fifth in La Liga, one point behind Atletico Madrid for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. The Spanish giants have tried to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi, and Traore represents a big part of their plans.

