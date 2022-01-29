When is Tom Brady eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

NFL legend Tom Brady has decided to retire. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has decided to hang it up at age 44 after 22 years in the NFL. He retires as the greatest quarterback of all time, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls and the Bucs to another. Add in the fact that he is the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions and there is no debate right now who is the GOAT.

The question is not if he will get into the Hall of Fame, but when. He is a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer and the only thing preventing him from immediate induction is the timing rule for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall requires that a player must have been retired at least five years before he can be considered.

With Brady’s retirement in January 2022, five years from now will be 2026. He’ll be on the ballot along with Ben Roethlisberger. Any debate time spent on Brady will be for a few laughs if anything.