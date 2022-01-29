Ronda Rousey returns to WWE and wins women’s Royal Rumble

The rumors and speculation over Ronda Rousey’s return to a WWE ring were true.

At the No. 28 spot of the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday, Rousey entered the 30-women over-the-top-rope battle royal as a surprise entrant and received a huge ovation from the St. Louis crowd in the process. She dominated and ended up winning the match, last eliminating Charlotte Flair to book her ticket to Wrestlemania.

It marked the first time she has appeared on WWE television since main eventing Wrestlemania 35 in April of 2019.

The UFC superstar spent years flirting with a run in the WWE before finally signing with the company in 2018 and making her in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 34. Rousey’s mixed martial arts experience allowed her to pick up on the craft of professional wrestling very quickly and she was almost immediately slotted as one of the top stars in the company. Winning the Raw Women’s Championship during the summer, she carried the belt until the aforementioned Wrestlemania 35 where she, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event the show. She departed from the company immediately afterwards to focus on starting a family with her spouse Travis Browne.

Considering she eliminated the Smackdown Women’s Champion to win the match, one would assume a Flair-Rousey program is in the works for Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.