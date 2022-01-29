Johnny Knoxville enters the Royal Rumble at No. 9, eliminated by Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville officially entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 9 on Saturday, becoming the first celebrity to enter the rumble since Drew Carey in 2001.

Johnny Knoxville is in the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/tH5ZKlGnnf — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) January 30, 2022

AJ Styles and Johnny Knoxville in the middle of a WWE Ring #royalrumble pic.twitter.com/rlIysAL4l6 — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) January 30, 2022

Knoxville participated in the match as part of his press tour for Jackass Forever hitting movie theaters next month. This all began when the actor/stuntman went onto his Instagram account on New Year’s Day and officially declared for the match. In recent weeks, he’s made appearances on Friday Night Smackdown and has interacted with superstar Sami Zayn. That all set the stage for tonight, where he actually stepped into the squared circle in front of the fans at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

This is most likely going to be a one-off appearance for Knoxville in the WWE but you never know. It was at last year’s Royal Rumble where international pop superstar Bad Bunny began one of the best celebrity runs in company history, culminating with him competing at Wrestlemania. If the WWE needs Knoxville for this year’s Wrestlemania in Arlington, TX, they have his number.