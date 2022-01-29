 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kristaps Porzingis out for the rest of Saturday’s game vs. Pacers due to knee injury

The Mavericks big man will not return to the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 26, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled Kristaps Porzingis out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a knee injury. The Mavericks will rely on Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber in Porzingis’ absence.

Porzingis has dealt with knee issues earlier this season, so the Mavericks are taking no chances with the promising big man. Dallas has started to make some noise in the West playoff picture and is becoming more consistent, so Porzingis’ health will be paramount for the team’s success. The pairing of Porzingis and Luka Doncic hasn’t clicked as well as expected, but that’s still Dallas’ best path to contention. Porzingis left Saturday’s game with five points and one rebound in 11 minutes.

The Mavericks lead the Pacers 72-60 at halftime. Doncic leads the team with 22 points. Dallas will have to find a way to deal with Domantas Sabonis to maintain this advantage in the second half with Porzingis out.

