Kristaps Porzingis out for the rest of Saturday’s game vs. Pacers due to knee injury

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled Kristaps Porzingis out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a knee injury. The Mavericks will rely on Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber in Porzingis’ absence.

Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2022

Porzingis has dealt with knee issues earlier this season, so the Mavericks are taking no chances with the promising big man. Dallas has started to make some noise in the West playoff picture and is becoming more consistent, so Porzingis’ health will be paramount for the team’s success. The pairing of Porzingis and Luka Doncic hasn’t clicked as well as expected, but that’s still Dallas’ best path to contention. Porzingis left Saturday’s game with five points and one rebound in 11 minutes.

The Mavericks lead the Pacers 72-60 at halftime. Doncic leads the team with 22 points. Dallas will have to find a way to deal with Domantas Sabonis to maintain this advantage in the second half with Porzingis out.