Wrestlemania sign catches fire at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble annually marks the first stop on the Road to Wrestlemania and the WWE usually commemorates this by putting up a huge Wrestlemania sign for every show until the big spring event.

They may want to be extra careful where they put the sign moving forward.

Following Ronda Rousey’s victory in the women’s Royal Rumble, the company set off accompanying pyro. That pyro clashed with the Wrestlemania sign and it caught fire. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was right there to capture it all.

The sign is ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/8ZvMVqrdd6 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2022

Pyro is MELTING the WrestleMania sign. They evacuated the section pic.twitter.com/fKcLW5vjuu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2022

The put out the fire!!! pic.twitter.com/iEsgPkcljd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2022

That’s certainly something you don’t see at every show. Fortunately, it appears that no one was harmed by the brief fire.

This unfortunately had an effect on the Raw Women’s Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Doudrop as it appeared that the live crowd wasn’t into the match. That can now be explained away by everyone in the building being focused on the flaming sign dangling above the fans in St. Louis.

It’s safe to assume we won’t see pyro at the end of the men’s Royal Rumble match.