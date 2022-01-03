NFL playoff picture: What does Browns-Steelers mean for AFC standings

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 17. It could feature playoff implications for both teams depending on what happens Sunday, but the bigger storyline will be Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers quarterback did not say he was 100% going to retire after this season, but he acknowledged this is likely his last home game for Pittsburgh and said he does not want to play for another team. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the Browns are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are 7-7-1 while the Browns are 7-8. The Dolphins currently hold the last playoff berth with an 8-7 record. They are tied with the Ravens, Chargers, and Raiders, but hold the tiebreaker edge over all three.

The Browns can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie or either a Bengals win/tie and Dolphins win or a Bengals win/tie and a Chargers win/tie. The Steelers are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and wins by either the Ravens, Dolphins, Chargers (or tie), or Raiders (or tie). They would be out heading into Monday with a Bengals win/tie, Chargers win, Raiders tie, Bills win, Dolphins loss, and Patriots win/tie.

Relevant Week 17 matchups

Falcons (7-8) @ Bills (9-6)

Chiefs (11-4) @ Bengals (9-6)

Dolphins (8-7) @ Titans (10-5)

Raiders (8-7) @ Colts (9-6)

Jaguars (2-13) @ Patriots (9-6)

Rams (11-4) @ Ravens (8-7)

Broncos (7-8) @ Chargers (8-7)