Browns vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 17 Monday Night Football

Week 17 concludes with an AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers who are both trying to sneak into the playoffs. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, January 3rd for Monday Night Football. The game will air on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Steelers in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Steelers Week 17 odds

Spread: CLE -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: CLE -180, PIT +155

Our picks for Browns vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: PIT +3.5

This divisional game is a rematch from Week 8 that saw the Steelers come away with a 15-10 win. This also marks Pittsburgh’s quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final regular-season game at home with his impending retirement at the end of the season. The Steelers are having a down year, but they play better at home and they are known to rally around their own. I think Roethlisberger and the Steelers put everything they have left into leaving this one with a win and they cover.

Over/under: UNDER 41

The Steelers' defense can’t stop the run and that’s not bad news for the Browns who aren’t good at passing and are going to lean on running back Nick Chubb. The Steelers offense has struggled this year to stay consistent, and both teams’ defenses are better than their offense. This one is going to stay low scoring just like their first matchup that combined for a whopping 25 points.

Preferred player prop: Pat Freiermuth anytime TD +280

Freiermuth is back from his concussion and a prime candidate to catch a TD in this game.

