Kareem Hunt is inactive for Week 17 vs. Steelers

The Browns announced Week 17 inactives and Kareem Hunt is officially inactive for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hunt was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited to close out the week.

The Browns enter this game with nothing to play for other than denying the Steelers a chance at the postseason. So you could say that’s all the motivation you’d need in primetime. With Hunter inactive, the Browns will use Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson in the backfield. Don’t sleep on Johnson’s involvement. Remember, nothing to play for means Chubb may not see a ton of usage depending on how the game goes.

Chubb ($17,400) will be a popular Captain in DK Showdown on tonight’s slate. This still feels like it won’t pan out like the script thinks. We should see a low-scoring game overall. Maybe an obscure TD from someone? Cough, cough Johnson cough. Johnson did rush for 58 yards on just four carries on Christmas against the Packers. Dare we even consider Demetric Felton ($300) at Captain? That price is super, super low. The thing is we don’t need to squeeze in many top plays.