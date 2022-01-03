Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 17 MNF matchup: Browns vs. Steelers

The final Monday Night Football game of the season has arrived and it’s a bit special for a couple of reasons. It’s the final Manningcast on ESPN2 of the year, a medium of broadcasting that all decent humans have come to adore this season. But more importantly, it’s the final game at Heinz Field for 18-year vet and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Steelers, Week 17 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Steelers opened as three-point underdogs but have arrived on game day as 2.5-point favorites. 75% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to cover.

Is the public right? That is a pretty massive swing in favor of Pittsburgh. There’s the sentimental hope for a big send off for Big Ben, but also, the line moved considerably in the past 12 hours after the Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention. The last time these two teams met was one of the ugliest games of the NFL season, with the Steelers taking a 15-10 win. Still, the Pittsburgh offense is really ugly these days and I don’t see them being able to sweep their division rivals.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42.5. 54% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Now this one checks out way more. Both offenses have struggled all season and both units have relatively strong defensive units, at least when healthy. There were just 25 points combined between the two teams in their first meeting earlier this season. There should be more than that tonight, but not 18 more than that.

Betting the moneyline: The Steelers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -130. Moneyline odds for the Browns are at +110. 65% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to win.

Is the public right? Again, I don’t entirely understand this. I think the public is just getting wrapped up in the sentimentality of Big Ben’s send-off. Neither team is particularly good and technically the Steelers are still competing for a playoff spot, but if Baker Mayfield can limit his interceptions, the Browns should win.

