NFL weather forecast for Week 17 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

To wrap up Week 17 in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns are heading to the Steel City to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a significant MNF matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Browns vs. Steelers on Week 17 MNF

Forecast

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 6-11 mph becoming light and variable.

Fantasy/betting implications

We shouldn’t see any major impacts from the weather in the final MNF game of the 2021 season. The wind might play a factor when it comes to field goals, which could swing the spread or total in a different direction.