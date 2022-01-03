Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 3

We have a quality 10-game schedule in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 2.5 threes (+105)

We are going to start off Monday’s slate with three-point prop for plus-money. Bogdanovic has shot the ball extremely well from behind the arc this season at 42.5% for the Jazz. The veteran guard has also done some damage against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are the Jazz’s next opponent.

In their first meeting in November, Bogdanovic shot 5-of-8 from three-point range, but then followed it up with an 0-for-3 performance against the Pels the next night. But that should not deter you from playing this prop as New Orleans is allowing teams to shoot 36.7% from three this season and 40% in their last three game. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic has made more than 2.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists (-115)

Durant and the Nets will try to break their two-game losing skid on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The superstar forward has been incredible this season and has put himself squarely in the MVP conversation.

Brooklyn will look for Durant to lead them in scoring tonight, but also to be a facilitator on the floor, alongside James Harden. The 33-year-old superstar has recorded more than 5.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are allowing teams to put up 24.9 assists per game, which is good for 24th in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday over 4.5 rebounds (-115)

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday does a little bit of everything on the court, which makes him a good player in fantasy and someone worth taking a bet on. The veteran point guard has been a factor on the glass this season, averaging 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds per game at home.

The 31-year-old point guard has only recorded more than 4.5 rebounds in four out of his last 10 games. However, Holiday has had five other games with at least four rebounds over that time. He also had eight rebounds against the Pistons on Nov. 24, which gives me the edge to take this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.