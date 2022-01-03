NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 3

We have a 10-game schedule in the NBA on Monday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzles will play the Brooklyn Nets and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Deni Avdija, Wizards, $4,700

The second-year forward has played solid basketball for Washington recently and needs to be in your lineup due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. In the Wizards’ last game against the Chicago Bulls, Avdija had 10 points, six rebounds, and 21 fantasy points in 34 minutes. He’s averaging 24.9 fantasy points per game in his last five games. The Hornets are ranked 29th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season, making this a favorable matchup.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves, $4,300

Nowell has provided the Wolves with a spark off of the bench as they’re down a few players due to health and safety protocols. The young point guard has scored 10 or more points in his last five games and shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. The Timberwolves will likely call Nowell’s number tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are ranked 18th against PGs (OPRK) this season.

KJ Martin, Rockets, $4,500

With Christian Wood suspended for a game and Alperen Sengun out due to an ankle injury, it should lead to more minutes for Daniel Theis and Martin. He had a good game on New Years against the Denver Nuggets, where he recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, and 32.3 fantasy points. The last time the young forward had 20-plus fantasy points was on Dec. 20 against the Chicago Bulls (21.8 fantasy points).