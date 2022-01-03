Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Wizards on Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will head to Washington D.C., to play Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

The last time these two division rivals played each other, the Hornets defeated the Wizards 109-103 on Nov. 22 at Capital One Arena. Terry Rozier scored a game-high 32 points on 11-19 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 shooting from three-point range. The Hornets currently leads the season series 2-0 over the Wizards. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +2

The Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night by the Phoenix Suns in a 133-99 blowout loss. Charlotte’s defense went by the wayside as they allowed the Suns to shoot 50.5% from the field and 41.5% from three. The Hornets also got crushed on the glass by the Suns (52-35), who did not have JaVale McGee or Deandre Ayton. Charlotte is 6-3 against the spread in their last nine road games, but 2-5 ATS when they are playing the second night of a back-to-back. They are also 9-10 ATS as road underdogs this season and 11-6 ATS after a loss.

As for the Wizards, they are missing a few key players apart of their rotation, who are in the league’s health and safety protocol. Washington has lost three out of their last four games, which includes their most recent defeat over the weekend by the Chicago Bulls. However, they are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 5-3 ATS when they are the home favorite this season. The Wizards have struggled both on offense and defense in their last 10 games, which could work well in the Hornets’ favor.

Over/Under: Under 232

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 184 and 212. The total has gone under in five of Charlotte’s last five games. Meanwhile, the total has gone over in four of Washington’s last five games. Charlotte’s over record is 20-16-1 this season and for the Wizards, their over record is 18-17-1. Despite these numbers, I think the under is the best play.

