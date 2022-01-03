How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on January 3rd episode

The first Monday Night Raw of 2022 comes live tonight from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

We’re just two days removed from the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, a show where a lot of the company’s plans were dramatically altered in a span of four hours. On tonight’s show, we’ll see them try to sort out what happened while also beginning the march towards the Royal Rumble at the end of the month.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 3rd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion. No, he’s not the Universal Champion. He’s the WWE Champion.

Lesnar’s anticipated main event battle with Roman Reigns at Day 1 was called off right before the show started due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 and not being able to perform. Instead, the WWE called an audible and inserted Lesnar into the Fatal Four-Way matchup for the WWE Championship, making it a Fatal 5-Way match.

The Beast Incarnate ended up triumphing over Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley, planting the champ with an F5 at the end to claim the title. With all of their presumed main event plans for the next month now blown up, we’ll see the path their carve forward with Lesnar suddenly the champ.

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch successfully defended her belt against Liv Morgan in a competitive match that managed to make the challenger look good in defeat. We’ll most likely find out what’s in store for “The Man” heading into the Royal Rumble.