Nick Chubb with just four carries in first half of MNF for Week 17

The Cleveland Browns are facing one of the worst run defenses in the league on Monday Night Football, but running back Nick Chubb has just four carries so far. It was quite evident that Chubb wasn’t in there with the Browns in hurry up to end the half, as Kareem Hunt is the 2-minute drill back and has been when healthy all season.

Chubb, by all reports, is not injured, as the Browns try to take what’s given to them, which is the pass. Unfortunately for the Browns, Baker Mayfield and his receivers have been unable to connect all that much so far. Mayfield has an amazing four batted balls in the first half. With the score only 10-0 in favor of the Steelers, I’d expect Chubb to see an increase in work in the second half.