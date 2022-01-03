Every episode of the VSiN Best Bets Podcast and how to listen & download

The VSiN Best Bets Podcast features programming from VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, a 24-7 video and audio streaming network based in Las Vegas. A talented lineup of hosts, analysts and oddsmakers report the latest news and odds for sports bettors. If you can bet on it, VSiN covers it — NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, MLB, NHL, golf, auto racing and horse racing.

If you can’t listen to VSiN’s live audio stream, then subscribe to the VSiN Best Bets podcast so you don’t miss any shows.

Here is the VSiN weekday lineup (All Times ET)​

7 -10 a.m. Follow The Money with Mitch Moss & Pauly Howard

10 a.m.–Noon A Numbers Game with Gill Alexander

Noon–2 p.m. The Lombardi Line with Michael Lombardi & Patrick Meagher

2-3 p.m. Odds On with Mike Palm & Amal Shah

3-4 p.m. Betting Across America with Mike Pritchard & Josh Appelbaum

4-5 p.m. The Edge with Matt Youmans & Jonathan Von Tobel

5-6 p.m. My Guys In The Desert with Stormy Buonantony

6-7 p.m. Rush Hour with Danny Burke

7-10 p.m. Prime Time Action with Gill Alexander & Matt Brown

10 p.m.-1 a.m. The Night Cap with Tim Murray & Shaun King

1 a.m.-4 a.m. The Lookahead with Scott Seidenberg (replay from 4-7am)

FRIDAY: 1 a.m. - 4 a.m. The Greg Peterson Experience with Greg Peterson

Check VSiN.com for the weekend lineup.

