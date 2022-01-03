Opening Week 18 Packers vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings to cap off the Sunday slate for Week 17 on Sunday Night Football. The Lions took on the Seattle Seahawks, but their defense got worn down by running back Rashaad Penny and wide receiver DK Metcalf and they couldn’t keep up.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Packers-Lions Week 18 matchup.

Packers vs. Lions

Re-opened point spread: Packers -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: GB -160, DET +140

Opening point spread: Packers -11

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -510, Lions +375

Early pick: DET +3

The Packers aren’t going to play starters, so that means the line has moved drastically down to a FG. The Lions don’t have anything to play for either, other than pride, which has been on display at times in 2021. Detroit will also be missing a handful of players, including QB Jared Goff, WR Kalif Raymond and a few starting linemen. That shouldn’t change much. The Packers likely won’t have the entire team. Take the Lions to cover and pull off a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.