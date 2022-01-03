Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Nets on Monday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will go on the road to play Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. on NBA TV.

The Grizzlies (23-14) are coming into tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 on New Years’ Eve. The Nets (23-11) have lost two-straight games and three consecutive games at Barclays Center. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Grizzlies vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +6.5

The Grizzlies have played outstanding basketball recently, going 7-3 in their last 10 games and holding their opponents to 103.8 points per game. During their four-game win streak, Memphis is averaging 115.7 points per game and defeating teams by an average of 11 points per game. One of the Grizzlies’ wins came against the Phoenix Suns on the road, where Ja Morant went off for 33 points.

Memphis is 8-1 against the spread in their last nine road games and 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games. Furthermore, the Grizz are 7-4 ATS as road underdogs this season and 10-6 ATS as the underdog. Meanwhile, the Nets are trying to get back into the win column after taking a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on New Year’s night. Brooklyn has lost three-straight games at home by an average of 6.3 points per game.

The Nets are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games at Barclays and 3-13-1 ATS when they are home favorite. With talent Brooklyn has, they should come away with the win, but the Grizzlies are very good defensively and should be get the cover.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s game with an over record of 18-18-1, while the Nets have an over record of 16-18. Both teams are averaging 112-113 points per game in their last 10 contests, but Memphis is the better defensive team right now. Take the under.

