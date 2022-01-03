Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Mavericks on Monday

The robust Monday night schedule in the NBA will feature an interesting battle in the Western Conference as the Denver Nuggets pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver (18-16) is wrapping up a four-game road trip tonight and will look to make it a clean 4-0 sweep during that stretch. The Nuggets were last in action on Saturday when handling the Rockets for a 124-111 victory. Nikola Jokic came through with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Facundo Campazzo dropped 22 points and 12 assists.

Dallas (18-18) is returning home from a five-game road trip over the holidays that had mixed results. The Mavericks came out on the winning end of a 95-86 victory over the Thunder last night, a game that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Marquese Chriss led with 15 points apiece.

Dallas enters the the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 212.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +3

The Mavericks are back at home but they’re playing the back end of a back-to-back and we’re inclined to lean with the team with the rest advantage here. Denver is rolling and one would imagine that it continues to roll tonight.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

Both of these teams have played a handful of games that have gone under 212 points as of late. With Denver playing the last game of a road trip and Dallas on the band end of a back-to-back, that’ll most likely be the case once again tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.