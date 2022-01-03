Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Warriors on Monday

We have two red hot teams meeting in the Bay tonight as the Golden State Warriors welcome the Miami Heat to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State (28-7) rung in the new year in a big way on Saturday with a 123-116 New Year’s Day victory over the Jazz. The Warriors got another solid performance from Steph Curry, who dropped 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the win. Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. also combined for 45 points in the victory.

Miami (23-14) had its five-game winning snapped last night in 115-113 loss at the Kings. Jimmy Butler’s jumper as time expired was off the mark, sealing the team’s fate. He had 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven combined 44 points in the loss.

Golden State enters as an 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +11

The Heat are rolling and it’s hard to envision them getting blown out by the Warriors, of they’re playing the back end of a back-to-back on the road. Take the points with Miami.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

Something has to give here as Miami is the second-most over friendly team in the league while the Warriors are the most under-friendly team this season. Both teams will push the pace in this matchup so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.