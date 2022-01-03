Braxton Berrios, Trey Lance among best players to add in Week 18 waivers

Championship weekend has come and gone for most managers, but there still are some leagues that play all the way through the regular season. That means a handful of managers are in championship mode for Week 18 and that trickles down to the waiver wire. For people who’s fantasy seasons have ended, these players also represent great value options in DFS lineups for Week 18. Here are the best waiver pickups for the final week of the regular season.

Braxton Berrios, WR, New York Jets (4.9 rostership percentage)

Berrios is taking advantage of an expanded role in New York. The Jets receiver had two total touchdowns in a loss to the Buccaneers and can be a valuable player in a pinch. Berrios should continue to see an expanded role as the Jets deal with injury issues in the position group.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team (20.0 rostership percentage in ESPN leagues)

With Antonio Gibson dealing with COVID-19, Patterson turned in a big day in Week 17. If Gibson is unable to get back to practice or come off the COVID list, Patterson would be in line for another start in Week 18. It’s a fluid situation, but could be worth the payoff for a manager in need.

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers (21.4 rostership percentage)

It doesn’t seem like Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be ready to go for Week 18, so Lance is due to make another start. He didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard against the Texans, and has a tough matchup against the Rams next week. However, the 49ers need a win to clinch a playoff spot and you can bet Lance will be ready to go if he gets the nod.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (17.4 rostership percentage)

Davis had a quiet day in the wintry Buffalo weather, as the Bills decided to stay on the ground more. The receiver also saw some reduced targets with Cole Beasley back. Look for Davis to have a bigger role in Week 18 when the Bills play the Jets, especially if Stefon Diggs gets a breather with a playoff spot locked up.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans (27.9 rostership percentage)

With the playoff spot already in hand, the Titans might look to give D’Onta Foreman a bit of a breather. Derrick Henry might not be back in Week 18, so Hilliard could see an expanded role if the Titans opt to rest some key players. The running back is going to get some touches even if Foreman does play.

Zay Jones, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (3.8 rostership percentage)

The Raiders desperately needed someone to enter the fray as a receiving option with Darren Waller out. Enter Jones, who popped for 120 yards in a Week 17 win over the Colts. Jones has gotten at least eight targets in each of the last three games, so he’s going to be involved when the Raiders go for a playoff spot in Week 18 against the Chargers. Like Berrios, Jones is another value option in DFS lineups.