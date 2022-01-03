NFL MVP odds: Is Joe Burrow a legit contender after Week 17?

Joe Burrow? As MVP? Is it really that crazy to think after Week 17? It actually isn’t. The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 on Sunday to clinch the AFC North division title for the first time since 2015. All Burrow did was throw for over 400 yards and 4 TDs — again. Does that mean Burrow is a legit threat to Aaron Rodgers in the NFL MVP race? Let’s take a look at the odds to open Week 18.

Joe Burrow NFL MVP odds: +1000

After last week’s massive 525-yard, 4-TD game, Burrow was 35/1 to win MVP. It may be too late to overtake Rodgers completely, but Burrow is going to have a convincing case. He’s had arguably the two best performances by a QB all season long. He just beat the defending AFC Champion Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who was 12/1 to win MVP before Week 17. Cincinnati is 10-6 and have an outside shot at the top seed in the conference. That’ll be decided in Week 18, when Burrow has a chance to put another exclamation mark on his MVP case.

That’s what it could come down to. The Bengals can knock off the Browns and would need a lot of help to take the 1-seed. It’s possible. Crazier things have happened. If Burrow goes bonkers again he has an outside shot at 5,000 passing yards and 40 TDs. Everyone not named Rodgers hurt themselves in Week 17. Tom Brady and the Bucs almost lost to the Jets. Josh Allen for 120 and a bunch of INTs at home against the Falcons. Jonathan Taylor had 100 yards and a TD in a loss to the Raiders. Cooper Kupp had another strong game but history isn’t on his side.

