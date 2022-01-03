NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady puts team on back to come back against Jets in Week 17

It wasn’t pretty, God knows that. Still, Tom Brady is inevitable. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably didn’t think they needed heroics against the New York Jets in Week 17. They got some anyway in the form of a late TD drive by Brady to win 28-24. He threw for 3 TDs and over 400 yards to get dangerously close to 5,000 passing yards with a game to go. Brady is also at 42 total TDs. That’s a lot of offense. Let’s take a look at Brady’s MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 18.

Tom Brady NFL MVP odds: +500

Brady had fallen behind Jonathan Taylor for second-best MVP odds. Rodgers is still a heavy favorite. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes sort of played themselves out of the race this week. Aside from Joe Burrow, Brady helped himself the most. He’s going to have an outside shot at setting the record for most passing yards in a single season (Peyton Manning, 5,477). He has a pretty good shot at setting a new career high (5,235, 2011). Forget about stats and accomplishments, this race could come down to narrative, many which are still being built.

