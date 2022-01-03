NFL MVP odds: Colts loss could put Jonathan Taylor out of contention

It feels like a broken record writing about Jonathan Taylor’s MVP odds. It also pains me that the NFL MVP race is usually all about QBs. The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 and their playoff chances are in jeopardy. The Colts are in a three-way tie at 9-7 and need a win or Raiders loss to get in. Not making the playoffs would be a big knock on Taylor’s MVP case. Let’s take a look at his odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 18.

Jonathan Taylor NFL MVP odds: +1600

Taylor really need to have a historic RB season in order to win MVP. There’s a decent chance he doesn’t even rush for 2,000 yards. It’s not really Taylor’s fault, there’s just more of a bias toward QBs when it comes to MVP. Plus, there’s another skill position player on a better team having arguably the best season by a WR and he isn’t even getting much MVP hype. Cooper Kupp has a chance to break the single-season record for receptions and receiving yards. Too bad he can’t get the receiving triple crown. That alone kind of discounts Taylor’s case for MVP.

So at this point, even despite the odds, Taylor isn’t going to win MVP short of rushing for 300 yards and 5 TDs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. You know what, he has a shot at it now that you mention the Jags. Taylor would need 266 rushing yards to hit 2K on the season. Numbers like that go a long way; not many RBs in history have rushed for that many yards. The Colts’ possible lack of a playoff spot still could hurt too much. If Indy can get in, Taylor will have an outside shot if he tramples the Jags.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.