NFL MVP odds: Making history won’t be enough for Cooper Kupp

It was Kevin Garnett who once yelled “Anything is possible!” That feels like Cooper Kupp’s NFL MVP mantra heading into Week 18. You could also say he’s being a bit disrespected in the race for the award this season. The Los Angeles Rams picked up a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 17 to improve to 12-4 on the season. Did Kupp do enough in the win to make a jump into the convo again? Let’s break down the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cooper Kupp NFL MVP odds: +2000

So Kupp is most likely going to have the most receptions and receiving yards in a single season in NFL history. Well, at least one of them. It would take 12 in Week 18 for Kupp to break Michael Thomas’ record of 149 in a season. It will take 136 receiving yards in Week 18 for Kupp to break Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 in a season. Wait, that may be tough to do. It’s not something we haven’t seen from Kupp. You know damn well he’s aware of this and in Week 18 we could just see Stafford force-feed Kupp all game to get there.

The Rams face the Niners to close the season. Kupp had 11 catches for 123 yards earlier in the season against San Francisco. That was in a 31-10 loss. This game will be big for both sides. The Rams can potentially knock the 49ers out of the playoffs and have a shot at the 2-seed in the NFC playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.