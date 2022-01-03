NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs falter in Week 17

It may be the end of the road for the “Patrick Mahomes is an MVP sleeper candidate” after Week 17. Was that even a thing? After last week, the Chiefs looked in control of the AFC and now a week later they aren’t even the 1-seed anymore. Kansas City got dominated by the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase show on Sunday and lost 34-31. Mahomes didn’t do enough and the Chiefs need help in Week 18. Let’s take a look at his NFL MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the regular-season finale.

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: +5000

Mahomes doesn’t have much of a chance at MVP despite last week going well. A big game against the Bengals in a win to move closer to the 1-seed would have gone a long way in any MVP case. Since that narrative is dead, there’s virtually no way Mahomes can overtake Rodgers, hell even Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady and Burrow. Having to go to Denver in Week 18 to face the Broncos won’t be too easy. The Broncos also have nothing to play for other than pride. That could be enough. An upset hurts the Chiefs’ seeding. Either way, it doesn’t matter. Why are we even talking about this still?

