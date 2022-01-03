Who are ManningCast guests for Week 17 Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, also known as the “Manningcast”, is set to return from a holiday hiatus on Monday for the Week 17 prime time showdown between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A usual, they Peyton Manning’s production company released the guest list for Monday’s show and it includes Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, legendary entertainer Snoop Dogg, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is an interesting mix of guests and two in particular stand out. Goodell will be interesting given the chaotic nature of the league over the past few weeks due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. And Rodgers, of course, has come under fire over the past month for his vaccination stances and various comments he’s made on the Pat McAfee’s podcasts. The Manningcast’s are usually light-hearted and fun, so it’s doubtful that Peyton or Eli will ask any difficult questions.

In case you have not watched the ManningCast, it is an alternate MNF broadcast on ESPN2 in which Peyton and Eli discuss the game and anything else on their minds. They provide great analysis that we don’t often get from the regular ESPN broadcast, and then you get the kinds of interactions only brothers will offer.

The broadcast gets started at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2.